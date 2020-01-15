Reed Smith Internal Task Force Will Address Mental Health

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP on Wednesday announced a new mental health task force that will, among other things, examine the firm's current offerings for addressing mental health and substance use and try to tackle the stigma around them. The task force is broken down into five different advisory groups: stigma and culture, policies and practices, education and resources, mental health and substance use, and outreach, the firm said in a statement. The initiative is meant to help Reed Smith "cultivate a workplace culture promoting psychological wellness and help-seeking behaviors," the firm said. The task force has already scheduled a webinar at the...

