Pa. Republican Calls State OT Expansion A Political Gambit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- A top Pennsylvania lawmaker on Wednesday urged the state’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission to reject a measure that would increase the number of workers eligible for overtime pay, characterizing the proposal as a political gambit. State Rep. Jim Cox, who serves as chair of the GOP-controlled House Labor & Industry Committee, said in a letter that adopting the proposed regulation would allow Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration to subvert the state’s rulemaking process for politically motivated purposes. The IRRC, an independent agency tasked with reviewing proposed regulations under the state's Regulatory Review Act, is scheduled to vote on the rule at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS