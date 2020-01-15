Dentons Sees No Deal On Horizon In Guinea Fee Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- Dentons told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday that the firm is not close to reaching a settlement with the Republic of Guinea in a fight over an unpaid $10 million legal bill, despite assertions to the contrary from the defense. Responding to the country's request for more time to file an expert report, the U.S. branch of the Dentons verein said opposing counsel was engaged in a “delay tactic,” and that the state of an ongoing mediation bears “no resemblance” to the rosy take on the talks recently offered the court. “In Dentons' view, the surest way to expeditiously resolve this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS