Roberts Wonders If Workers Can Sue For 'OK, Boomer' Phrase

Law360, Washington (January 15, 2020, 1:30 PM EST) -- In court Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. suggested that an attorney's position would allow older workers to sue over use of the popular internet put-down, "OK, Boomer," suggesting he didn’t want an anti-age discrimination statute to be “really just a regulation of speech in the workplace.” Chief Justice Roberts’ injection of the social media meme “OK, Boomer” into an otherwise low-profile case about the Age Discrimination in Employment Act drew laughter in the courtroom Wednesday. The phrase began as an online insult from members of Generation Z—those born after 1996—to older people they perceive as out-of-touch. Wednesday's case, Babb v....

