Roberts Wonders If Workers Can Sue Over 'OK, Boomer'

Law360, Washington (January 15, 2020, 1:30 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts suggested in court Wednesday that an attorney's position would allow older workers to sue over use of the popular internet put-down "OK, Boomer," indicating he didn’t want an anti-age discrimination statute to be “really just a regulation of speech in the workplace.” Chief Justice John Roberts inserted a hypothetical about the phrase "OK, Boomer" into oral arguments Wednesday about the standard of proof for federal workers' Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims. (AP) Justice Roberts’ injection of the social media meme “OK, Boomer” into an otherwise low-profile case about the Age Discrimination in Employment Act drew laughter...

