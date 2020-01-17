Zscaler To Pay $15M To Settle Symantec Patent Suits

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 11:46 AM EST) -- Cybersecurity company Zscaler has announced that it will pay Symantec Corp. $15 million to license its patents, bringing a close to all lawsuits in which Symantec accused Zscaler of infringement. In a statement Jan. 14, Zscaler said it had reached “a full and complete settlement agreement” with Broadcom Inc., which acquired the Symantec patents at issue in the infringement suits after purchasing Symantec’s enterprise security business in August in a $10.7 billion deal. While other terms of their agreement remain secret, Zscaler said it agreed to make the payment to Broadcom in exchange for a patent license, release, and a covenant...

