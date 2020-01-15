Fla. High Court Told Opinion On Pot Ballot No Longer Needed

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Florida Senate told the state's Supreme Court that it won't be needing an opinion on a ballot measure to legalize marijuana after all, as the measure's backers have announced they aren't going to be able to get it on the 2020 ballot. Monday’s filing by the Florida Senate asked the court to dismiss the advisory request from state attorney general Ashley Moody’s office, noting that the Make it Legal Florida campaign had announced the same day that it would not seek ballot placement until the 2022 election. The state attorney general’s office said Wednesday that it has not withdrawn the...

