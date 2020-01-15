Audit Shows Minn. Regulators Can't Keep Up With Medical Pot

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- An audit of state regulators overseeing Minnesota’s medical marijuana program found that while the program generally complied with most state laws, its internal controls for meeting certain legal requirements were “generally inadequate.” The audit, released Tuesday, determined the Minnesota Department of Health fell short in some areas, including the authorization of health care practitioners, fee payments and manufacturer contracts. The state’s health commissioner disagreed with certain recommendations the auditor made and said improvements were already in progress for some of the report’s findings. Among the findings, the auditor said the health department did not verify the licenses of all new patients’...

