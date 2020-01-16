Patient Can't Force Michigan To Tap New Pot Suppliers

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- A Michigan medical marijuana patient can't force the state to ease a supply shortage by tapping unregulated cannabis growers after a federal court ruled it was barred from meddling with a state agency's decisions. U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman tossed cancer patient Sherry Hoover's lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Thursday, finding the agency enjoyed 11th Amendment immunity and couldn't be sued in federal court. Hoover said in her June 2019 complaint that Michigan's medical marijuana market is crippled by an intractable supply shortage, with retailers far outnumbering growers and a testing system mired in bottlenecks....

