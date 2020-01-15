VC Firm Behind Goop, Peloton Raises $300M

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- Venture capital firm Felix Capital, known for its early investments in so-called digital lifestyle brands like Goop and Peloton, announced Wednesday that it has raised $300 million in its latest fundraising round. Coming off of a $120 million round in 2015 and $150 million round in 2017, this third fundraising effort brings Felix’s assets under management to more than $600 million — money it says will be used to continue partnering with brands and entrepreneurs behind digital products and services that “reshape our daily lives and our culture.” “In uncertain times, politically, economically, and socially, we have the means to execute...

