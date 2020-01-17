Kansas Warns That Hemp Rules Could Hamper Industry

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- Kansas has told the U.S. Department of Agriculture that the agency's proposed hemp regulations could ultimately prevent the industry from growing, joining a chorus of criticism coming from many involved with the newly legal crop. In the letter dated Jan. 10 and made public Wednesday by the USDA, Kansas Agriculture Secretary Michael M. Beam criticized various elements of the proposed rule, including sampling and testing requirements and guidelines for the disposal of noncompliant hemp. Beam said a proposed requirement that hemp plant sampling occur no more than 15 days before the plants are harvested would likely overburden regulators and producers. And...

