Longest-Serving Calif. Justice To Step Down

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- California Supreme Court Justice Ming W. Chin, the longest-serving of the seven current members of the state's high court and its first Chinese American judge, will retire at the end of August, the Golden State court system announced Wednesday. Justice Chin said in a press release that he hoped he would be remembered for the "clarity and courage" of his legal opinions, and expressed optimism about the future of the institution he will leave behind. California Supreme Court Justice Ming W. Chin, seen here in 2008, will retire in August. (AP) "I've had the honor and privilege to serve with three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS