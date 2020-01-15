5th Circ. Calls Gender Pronoun Orders A 'Quixotic' Task

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- Granting requests from transgender litigants to change court records to reflect their preferred names and pronouns would be a "quixotic undertaking" that could call into question judges' impartiality, a divided Fifth Circuit said Wednesday. The practice of granting preferred-pronoun requests and name changes could also be unduly complex, considering the range of pronouns people employ, the court said. "If a court orders one litigant referred to as 'her' (instead of 'him'), then the court can hardly refuse when the next litigant moves to be referred to as 'xemself' (instead of 'himself')," the majority said. "Deploying such neologisms could hinder communication among...

