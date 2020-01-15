BakerHostetler Employment Pro Named To Texas Bench

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated the leader of BakerHostetler's employment practice in Houston to a lifetime seat on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Drew Tipton, the president's nominee to the federal trial court in Houston, has "represented management in labor and employment matters" for more than 20 years, according to a biography listed by BakerHostetler, where he has worked since 1999. His practice focuses on "employment litigation, client counseling and unfair competition," according to the firm. Before joining BakerHostetler, Tipton worked at Marek Griffin & Knaupp LLP and Littler Mendelson PC, according to a White...

