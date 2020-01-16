DOJ Clears Optometry Org To Expand Purchasing Power

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division signed off Wednesday on the American Optometric Association's plans to expand its group purchasing abilities to include lenses and other optometric products, saying that adequate safeguards have been put in place against anti-competitive harm. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim said in a business review letter — under which organizations can seek proactive assurances of non-enforcement — that the DOJ was mollified by the AOA's commitments, such as making participation in the group purchasing plan completely optional, as well as a firewall between association members and the health care group purchasing organization that negotiates pricing discounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS