Consultancy Boss Fined For Doctoring Insurance Claim

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 12:08 PM GMT) -- The boss of a struggling consultancy business has been fined and handed a suspended prison sentence after trying to inflate a genuine insurance claim by £200,000 ($260,000), City of London Police said Thursday. Edward Camborne De Lucy was ordered to pay £33,410 in compensation and court costs of £6,590 when he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court in London. He was found guilty of one count of fraud by false representation and one count of making or supplying an article for use in fraud at the court on Tuesday. He was also given an 18-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered...

