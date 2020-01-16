Prosecutors Want £117M From Nigerian Fraudster

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 4:00 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors demanded on Thursday that a former Nigerian politician jailed for stealing millions from the public purse should return approximately £117 million ($152 million) he allegedly siphoned off to fund a lavish lifestyle abroad. Prosecutors argued at Southwark Crown Court that James Ibori funneled public money from an oil-rich state in southern Nigeria to buy properties across the U.K., U.S. and South Africa. Ibori was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison in 2012 after he pled guilty to a £50 million fraud, but efforts to claw back the money have been mired in legal challenges. An attorney for the...

