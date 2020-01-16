BA Owner Accuses Flybe Of Breaching EU State Aid Rules

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 1:27 PM GMT) -- The parent company of British Airways said Thursday it has complained to the European Union about a government deal to rescue troubled regional carrier Flybe, claiming it breaches state aid rules. International Airlines Group confirmed it has filed a complaint with the European Commission, based on its belief that government support to help keep Flybe in the air constitutes illegal state aid under EU law. “IAG has submitted a complaint to the EU competition directorate about the state aid that the U.K. government has granted to Flybe,” a spokesperson for the group said. Government ministers announced rescue plans on Tuesday for...

