Delivery Hero Raises €2.32B To Back Woowa Buy

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 12:44 PM EST) -- German online food ordering service Delivery Hero said Thursday that it raked in €2.32 billion ($2.58 billion) through a debt offering and capital increase in an effort to finance its planned acquisition of South Korean peer Woowa. The financing announcement comes after Delivery Hero SE unveiled plans in December to gobble up Woowa Brothers Corp. for roughly $4 billion. Delivery Hero said it placed two tranches of senior, unsecured convertible bonds. Both tranches have a principal amount of €875 million each, with Tranche A maturing in January 2024 and Tranche B maturing in January 2027. Delivery Hero also said it raised...

