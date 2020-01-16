Duane Morris, Satterlee Stephens Set To Combine

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP and Satterlee Stephens LLP are on course to combine into an 850-attorney law firm after partners at both firms backed the merger, firm leaders confirmed Thursday. The planned merger, which will likely be finalized by the end of January, will bring together Philadelphia-based Duane Morris' approximately 800 attorneys and 29 domestic and international offices and New York-based Satterlee Stephens' approximately 60 attorneys. The combined firm will have at least 850 lawyers, including 350 partners, in 29 offices around the world. The leaders said they expect Feb. 3 to be the first business day of the new firm, which...

