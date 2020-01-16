Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Wexler Wallace earned a spot on this week's legal lions list after the Seventh Circuit upheld a $20 million pelvic mesh verdict in favor of its client, while Winston & Strawn was among the legal lambs as a result of a $102 million patent verdict leveled against client Wells Fargo. Legal Lions A Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday swept aside a "flurry of arguments" made by Johnson & Johnson in its unsuccessful bid to convince the court to throw out a $20 million judgment in favor of a woman who claimed she was harmed by the company's Prolift pelvic mesh device,...

