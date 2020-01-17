Ohio Tax Talk: Taking Advantage Of Sustainability Incentives

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Now more than ever, businesses are focused on their environmental impact and sustainability goals. This is largely due to increased scrutiny and pressure from regulators, investors and customers to become more “green.” To encourage sustainability projects within their borders, many states offer various programs, incentives and tax exemptions to organizations that invest in environmentally friendly projects. With this current trend in mind, this article provides a brief overview of how the state of Ohio uses its tax code and other financial incentives to attract and promote sustainable investments. The Qualified Energy Project Tax Exemption Ohio strongly incentivizes renewable energy generation with...

