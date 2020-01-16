Roberts, Despite Limited Role, Adds Solemnity To Senate Trial

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- The chief justice of the United States made the short commute on Thursday from the U.S. Supreme Court to the Capitol to swear in senators for only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Met by the Senate's sergeant-at-arms at the imposing carriage entrance, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. stepped out of a car in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie to commence a unique semi-judicial proceeding that will require his presence six afternoons a week and will endure as part of the 64-year-old jurist's legacy. He donned his plain black robe and entered the Senate chamber. Chief Justice John Roberts...

