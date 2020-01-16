Harvard Students Threaten To Boycott Paul Weiss Over Exxon

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- A Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP recruitment event Wednesday was interrupted by a group of Harvard Law students, who sang, chanted and threatened the global firm with losing future recruits if it continues to represent ExxonMobil Corp. A video of the protest posted on Facebook by the group EcoWatch shows the gathering of 30 students unfurling a banner and starting to sing just after a Paul Weiss speaker begins to address the crowd during a first-year law student recruitment reception at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurant. The group continued to sing and chant for 15 minutes before leaving the event...

