Cannabis And Cybersecurity Among Top HR Concerns In 2020

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Changing marijuana laws and data security with regard to sensitive consumer and employee information are the top concerns for human resources professionals heading into 2020, according to a survey released Thursday by an HR consulting firm. XpertHR’s annual survey of more than 700 HR professionals across industries shows that nearly a quarter of them are extremely concerned about managing employee marijuana use and drug testing policies amid a patchwork of conflicting federal, state and local laws, up from just 5% three years ago. XpertHR legal editor Beth Zoller told Law360 that the steady loosening of marijuana laws over the past decade...

