Carlyle-Backed Chemicals Supplier Atotech Files $100M IPO

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed specialty chemicals and equipment company Atotech Limited filed an initial public offering preliminarily estimated to raise $100 million late on Wednesday, under guidance from Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Milbank LLP. Atotech did not list how many shares it intends to sell or at what price range. The $100 million fundraising estimate is typically a placeholder used to calculate fees and can be significantly raised as the IPO process moves forward. IPO research firm Renaissance Capital on Thursday estimated Atotech could ultimately raise $1 billion. Berlin, Germany-based Atotech, whose lead shareholder is the Carlyle Group, is the...

