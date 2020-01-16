Attys Can't Pursue Insurer For Cut Of Ex-Client's Settlement

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a firm looking for a share of a former client's settlement with a subsidiary of Progressive Corp. had to pursue a claim against the client directly and could not hold Progressive accountable for the firm allegedly being cut out of the funds. The state's high court ruled that Kisling Nestico & Redick LLC, a personal injury firm with 11 offices in Ohio, could not hold Progressive Max Insurance Co. accountable for not giving the firm a portion of the out-of-court settlement negotiated by former client Darvale Thomas because the firm's legal claim to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS