Fla. High Court Says Ex-Felons Must Pay Fines Before Voting

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- A voter-approved Florida constitutional amendment restoring ballot rights to former felons requires the payment of all court-ordered financial obligations, including fines, restitution and fees, before an ex-felon can vote, the Florida Supreme Court said Thursday. In a unanimous opinion the state's high court said the provision in the 2018 amendment, known as Amendment 4, that requires the completion of “all terms of sentence” encompasses not only durational periods, like prison terms or probation, but also legal financial obligations imposed by a court with an adjudication of guilt. The opinion was a response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for clarification on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS