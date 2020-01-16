US-China Deal's Patent Rules Will Boost Branded Drug Cos.

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- The preliminary trade agreement signed by the U.S. and China this week should aid the branded pharmaceutical industry by creating a system to resolve patent disputes over generic drugs before they enter the market and a way to extend the life of drug patents, attorneys say. The agreement inked Wednesday includes provisions that aim to import patent mechanisms from American law into China's system. Those include an analogue to Hatch-Waxman patent litigation, as well as patent term extensions that lengthen the life of patents to compensate for delays in patent examination and drug approval. By signing onto the deal, China is...

