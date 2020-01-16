Outspoken SEC Commissioner Jackson To Leave Agency

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Robert Jackson, who has vigorously opposed many of the agency's deregulatory moves that he considered a threat to investor protection, said Thursday he will leave office on Feb. 14 to teach at New York University School of Law. Jackson's departure will leave the five-member commission shorthanded, at least until a replacement is found. A former Columbia law professor who joined the SEC in January 2018, Jackson dissented on many votes and gave several speeches focused on shareholder rights. "Serving on the commission has been the privilege of my lifetime," Jackson said in a statement Thursday....

