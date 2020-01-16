Senate Panel's OK Of Trump 11th Circ. Pick Angers Dems

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- A Senate panel Thursday forged ahead with a highly contentious nominee to the Eleventh Circuit, casting aside fierce Democratic criticism and moving the nominee to the floor even as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump threatens to take all of the upper chamber's attention. Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told colleagues that Thursday's vote would be their last action on judicial nominees before the trial ends. The panel voted on party lines to elevate U.S. District Judge Andrew Lynn Brasher to the federal appeals court for the Southeastern U.S. The former Alabama solicitor general has drawn vocal opposition from...

