8th Circ. Says Complaint Of Affair, Not Bias, Got Prof Fired

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday shut down a poetry professor’s attempt to revive her lawsuit claiming Macalester College fired her because she’s Filipina, female, a lesbian and disabled, saying the college showed that it fired her in response to allegations she had sex with a student. A three-member panel said a lower court properly granted summary judgment to the Minnesota liberal arts college because it made a strong case that Kristin Naca’s termination was based on allegations by a former student of sexual misconduct and had nothing to do with her requests for disability accommodations and various other discriminatory reasons....

