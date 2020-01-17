AFL-CIO 2nd-In-Command Discusses Labor's 'Next Frontier'

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- As an impending wave of automation threatens to upend the workplace, unions are fighting for members by demanding displacement protections in contracts and a greater say in how businesses implement robots and other artificial intelligence tools, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler told Law360 in an exclusive interview. The labor federation's second-in-command said the long-predicted AI revolution promises to be a boon for productivity, turning less work into more profit. And it's on unions to make sure their members share in the rewards, she said. "It's going to be the next frontier for the labor movement," Shuler said. "We can be the center...

