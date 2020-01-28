Why Attorneys Are Walking Away From BigLaw To Freelance

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- With two young children and her husband's looming U.S. Navy deployment, attorney Michelle Camp made a leap that would have been unthinkable just a few years earlier. In 2016, she left her seven-year career at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP with her eye set on freelancing. Camp realized it wasn't feasible for her to have a traditional legal career with small kids at home and ongoing military relocations, which have moved the family from California to Alabama for a year and then to Nebraska, where she currently lives. But she also knew freelancing could bring its own set of issues....

