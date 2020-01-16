Pot Lobbies Urge Key Senator Not To Undermine Banking Bill

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- Cannabis lobbies pressed a key Senate committee leader to back off on a suggested change to a marijuana banking bill in a letter Thursday, saying a proposed 2% cap on THC potency is a poison pill that would doom the legislation. The National Cannabis Industry Association and Cannabis Trade Federation co-signed the letter along with more than 30 other state and national trade groups, telling Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, that the low potency cap would be impossible for marijuana businesses to adhere to if added to the Safe Banking Act, a bill aimed at opening the banking industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS