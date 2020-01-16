Garland, EPA Atty Clash Over Impact Of Past Pollution Ruling

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit’s chief judge on Thursday balked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s justification for denying requests by Delaware and Maryland to reduce air pollution blowing in from other states, contending that the agency relied on a regulation the appeals court contested in a similar dispute last fall. Chief Judge Merrick Garland, who sat on a three-judge panel that heard oral arguments in the two states' bid to force the EPA to crack down on emissions produced by out-of-state power plants, seemed reluctant to uphold the agency’s decision in the face of the appeals court’s September ruling in Wisconsin v. EPA....

