Reps. Seek To Exempt Crypto Transaction Gains Under $200

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday that would provide a tax exemption for everyday virtual currency transactions with gains equal to or less than $200 in value. The Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act of 2020, a bill introduced by Reps. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and David Schweikert, R-Ariz., would exempt from taxable income gains of equal to or less than $200 on personal virtual currency transactions. It would also direct the U.S. Department of the Treasury to issue regulations on reporting the transactions. “The original guidance on virtual currency did not take into account its potential for use...

