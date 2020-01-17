Stockholder Accuses PPG Execs Of Lax Financial Oversight

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- A former PPG Industries executive harmed the company and cost it millions of dollars in market valuation and goodwill with accounting practices that "smoothed out" financial ups and downs from 2016-2018, according to a derivative lawsuit a stockholder filed Thursday in a Pennsylvania federal court. L. Courtland Lee, a stockholder in the Pittsburgh-based paints, coatings and specialty materials manufacturer, said the deceptive accounting practices of former Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Mark C. Kelly had damaged PPG's reputation, caused its stock to plummet and exposed it to billions of dollars in liability for violations of state and federal law;...

