Ex-Soccer Manager, Agents Avoid Jail For Bribery Plot

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 4:18 PM GMT) -- Three men caught by an undercover reporter in a football bribery scheme will avoid jail after a London judge handed down suspended prison sentences on Friday because of the harm it would cause their families and community. Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC handed down prison terms of between one and two years to the former assistant manager of Barnsley FC, Tommy Wright, 54, and two former agents found to have bribed him, Dax Price and Giuseppe "Pino" Pagliara. All three sentences were suspended. The judge told the three men as they appeared before him at Southwark Crown Court that he would have...

