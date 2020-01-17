Securities Body Pushes Universal Time Stamp For Trades

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 12:13 PM GMT) -- A global standard-setter for securities markets has called for the world’s watchdogs to follow the European Union’s lead by mandating that all trades must be recorded based on universally synchronized clocks. The International Organization of Securities Commissions, a global collective of securities regulators, said Thursday that all global markets should adopt Coordinated Universal Time, or UTC, to mark the exact time of every trade. Regulators could create a clear audit trail of every purchase if all securities markets across the world adopted UTC time, IOSCO said. “This is increasingly important as more trading takes place across multiple venues, jurisdictions and at faster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS