EBA Says Regulators Are Sticking To Rules On Staff

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 6:47 PM GMT) -- Europe’s top banking watchdog has found that banks and regulators in the region are sticking to its strict rules about singling out and keeping a close eye on staff members who could dramatically increase the level of financial risk the institution is carrying. The European Banking Authority conducted a review of banking watchdogs in the bloc between 2015 and 2017 to see whether they were complying with the rules, called Regulatory Technical Standards. The regime requires banks and lenders to identify any members of staff who could have a serious impact on the level of risk the institution holds, through their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS