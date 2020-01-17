Compensation Scheme Reveals Cost Of Insurer Failures

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 1:15 PM GMT) -- The collapse of Gibraltar-based insurer Lamp in 2019 and Danish insurer Qudos the year before cost the U.K.’s lifeboat fund £12.4 million ($16.2 million) in compensation pay-outs to policyholders, a report has revealed. But the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said in its annual report on Thursday that the cost of those failures was dwarfed by pay-outs resulting from the failure of four other insurers, Chester Street, Enterprise, Gable and Alpha. The four represented 73% of payments to customers within the “insurance provision” class. The FSCS, which is responsible for reimbursing customers of financial services companies when they collapse, said in December...

