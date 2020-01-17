Man Jailed For Posing As Wife In £1M Fake Death Claim

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 12:52 PM GMT) -- A "brazen" con man who impersonated his wife to allege that he had died of a heart attack in Pakistan and make a false insurance claim worth £1 million ($1.3 million) has been sentenced at a London court to more than five years in prison, police said Friday. Syed Bukhari, who impersonated his partner on the phone to validate his claim, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison, police said. (AP) Syed Bukhari was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday to five years and seven months in prison, City of London Police said. An investigation by...

