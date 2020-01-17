3 Firms Shape $115M Menswear Brand Sale To WHP Global

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- Ferdinand IP Law Group, Pryor Cashman LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP helped steer Tailored Brands Inc.’s $115 million sale of its Joseph Abboud trademarks to the new management firm WHP Global, according to a Friday release. The sale’s proceeds will go into paying down Tailored Brand’s approximately $1.1 billion debt burden, which was revealed in a December disclosure. In that December statement, Tailored Brands also revealed falling sales through its fiscal year 2019 third quarter, compared to its performance during the same time period the year before. Repaying parts of the debt will “provide additional financial flexibility to invest in...

