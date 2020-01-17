Davis Polk, Covington Steer Clarivate’s $950M DRG Buy

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:52 AM EST) -- Clarivate Analytics, led by Davis Polk, said Friday it will shell out $950 million in cash and stock to buy health care data and analytics company Decision Resources Group from a unit of Indian conglomerate Piramal Group, advised by Covington & Burling. Private equity-backed Clarivate, a subscription-based company that provides analytics across an array of industries, lauded the deal as a way to significantly bolster its life sciences business. DRG offers data and analytics that aim to help pharmaceutical, biotech and medical technology companies form effective commercial-centric strategies. "This is a milestone acquisition which doubles the size of our life sciences...

