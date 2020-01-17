Hogan Lovells Opens US Doc Review Site Alongside Elevate

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells has partnered with law company Elevate to open a document review facility in Phoenix, Arizona, adding a U.S. outpost to the firm’s four existing legal delivery centers around the world, the firm announced Friday. The facility, which is housed in a secure room inside Elevate’s U.S. office, employs at least 20 review attorneys who are tasked with handling Hogan Lovells’ U.S. document review needs, and there are opportunities for the facility to scale up on staffing when needed, according to Hogan Lovells' global head of innovation and digital, Stephen Allen. The attorneys in Phoenix are employed by Elevate, but...

