US Steel Hit With More Fines Over Pa. Facility Emissions

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania county announced nearly $745,000 in fines against U.S. Steel Inc. on Friday for alleged pollution control violations at the company’s Clairton Coke Works facility, adding to millions in penalties previously levied against the steelmaker by the county. The Allegheny County Health Department cited hundreds of alleged violations at the Pennsylvania facility from April through September of last year that individually cost the company between several hundred and a few thousand dollars apiece. The penalties will be split 90-10 between a community benefit trust fund for the environment and the communities surrounding the plant and the county’s clean air trust fund. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS