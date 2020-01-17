Citi Debuts $150M Impact Fund To Target US Private Sector

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:58 PM EST) -- Citi launched a $150 million impact fund that will target investments in U.S.-based private sector companies that are making a positive impact on society, the bank said Friday. New York-based Citi said the fund, known as Citi Impact Fund, will look for opportunities to make equity investments in "double bottom line" companies that are trying to provide solutions to four societal challenges: workforce development, financial capability, physical and social infrastructure, and sustainability. While the bottom line is a measure of financial performance, the double bottom line looks to measure a company's performance in terms of positive social impact. "It takes companies...

