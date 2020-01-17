CBD Co. Slams Former Exec's Murder Plot Allegation

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A Colorado CBD wholesaler accused of trying to kidnap and murder an ex-employee fired back at the former executive who made the claim, saying she was the one wrapped up in the murder-for-hire scheme as part of a vendetta against the company. Whole Hemp LLC, which does business as Folium Biosciences, turned Juanita Ramos' most explosive allegation back on her Thursday in counterclaims to her shareholder derivative suit in Colorado federal court, claiming she was captured in recordings referring to the supposed murder plot. The Colorado Springs-based CBD oil producer and wholesaler said Ramos' racketeering suit is part of a "campaign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS