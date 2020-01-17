PR Board Says Bondholders Can't Claim Highway Money

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's financial oversight board is continuing its fight with the bondholders and insurers of the island's highway authority by filing another adversary action to block their attempt to stake a claim on tax revenues for tolls and fuel. In a complaint filed Thursday the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico denied arguments that the revenues in question belong to the island’s Highway and Transportation Authority and are collateral for the bonds it issued, saying the funds belong to the government under Puerto Rico’s constitution and the federal law authorizing its financial restructuring. “With respect to the bonds, a...

